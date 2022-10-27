CHICAGO – The Powerball jackpot is now at an eye-watering $800 million for Saturday night’s drawing.

If won, it would be the second largest Powerball jackpot and the fifth largest lottery jackpot won in U.S. history.

The Powerball jackpot climbed to $800 million after Wednesday night’s drawing yielded no grand prize winning ticket matching all six numbers: 19-36-37-46-56 and Powerball 24.

However, Illinois Lottery players should double check their Powerball tickets from last night. That’s because someone is holding a winning ticket worth a million dollars and another winning ticket worth $50,000.

The $1 million winning ticket was purchased at Riverside Mobile, located at 503 N. Main Street in Sycamore.

The manager of that store claims they know who bought the winning ticket.

“A gentleman, who is one of our regular customers, popped into our store early this morning and exclaimed, 'you guys sold me a million dollar winning Powerball ticket - thank you, thank you',” said Betsy Byrd, store manager of Riverside Mobile.

“My staff and I are excited that our store sold a big prize winning ticket, but we’re absolutely overjoyed that we sold the winning ticket to someone that we all know,” added Byrd.

This lucky player is now the sixth Illinois Lottery player who has won a prize of a million dollars or more with Powerball since January 2022 - and the second in this current Powerball jackpot roll.

This is also a win for Riverside Mobile for selling the winning ticket, as the retailer will receive a selling bonus of 1% of the prize amount. For the gas station, that means a bonus of $10,000.

More than 61,000 other prizes, ranging from $50,000 to $4, were won in Wednesday’s Powerball drawing.

Winners have one year from the date of the winning draw in which to claim their prize. The Illinois Lottery encourages all lucky winners to write their name on the back of their ticket and keep it in a safe place until they’re ready to claim their prize.

The next Powerball drawing is Saturday night, October 29, with a jackpot of $800 million on offer.

Powerball tickets are $2 each, and players have the option to add the Powerplay for an additional $1 for the chance to multiply non-jackpot prizes. Powerball drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 9:59 p.m. (CT).

The Illinois Lottery reminds all players that Powerball is a game of chance. Knowing the rules and odds of the games you play is an important part of responsible gaming. For more information on how to play Lottery games responsibly, please visit IllinoisLottery.com.

