CHICAGO – The Powerball jackpot is now at an estimated $508 million for tonight’s drawing.

This is the second time this year, the Powerball jackpot has crossed the half-billion-dollar mark. The last time the Powerball jackpot was above $500 million was in the January 5 drawing, when tickets in California and Wisconsin split a $632.6 million jackpot.

Illinois Lottery players have also struck it big this year. Five players have won prizes of $1 million or more with Powerball. Just last week, a winning Powerball ticket worth $1 million was purchased at K N R Candy, located at 15 River Oaks Drive in Calumet City.

In total, Powerball players have purchased over 2 million winning tickets and won nearly $23 million in prizes in 2022 in Illinois.

With over 7,000 Illinois Lottery retailers across the State, lottery players can conveniently pick up a ticket at their local store - or they can login to the Illinois Lottery website or app and purchase a ticket online.

Powerball drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday with the next prize draw taking place tonight, October 19 at 9:59 p.m. CT.

Powerball tickets are $2 each, and players have the option to add the Powerplay for an additional $1 for the chance to multiply non-jackpot prizes.

The Illinois Lottery reminds all players that the lottery is more enjoyable when played responsibly - before you play, set a limit and stick to it.

