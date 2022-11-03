CHICAGO - The Powerball jackpot has ballooned to a staggering $1.5 billion for Saturday night’s drawing, and quickly approaching the world record $1.586 billion jackpot.

If a player wins Saturday night’s massive grand prize, it would be the second largest Powerball jackpot and the third largest lottery jackpot won in U.S. history.

Article continues after sponsor message

No winner matched all six numbers to win the jackpot last night. The winning numbers were: 2-11-22-35-60 and the Powerball is 23.

However, several Illinois Lottery players woke up this morning a whole lot richer after last night’s drawing!

Three players matched four numbers and the Powerball with Powerplay to win $100,000 each, and nine local players matched four numbers and the Powerball to win $50,000 each. The majority of the winning tickets were purchased at retailers across the greater Chicagoland area.

More like this: