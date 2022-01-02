ALTON/GODFREY - Ameren Illinois spokesperson Marcelyn Love announced Sunday night that all but 50 customers in Madison County had their power restored by 8:55 p.m. An outage was reported earlier Sunday evening and most of Alton and Godfrey customers were without power.

Love said the outage occurred because of an equipment issue inside one of the Ameren Illinois substations. One of the substation crews provided customers power from an alternate source to resolve the issue. Some areas close to Alton and Godfrey were also part of the outage. Those areas included parts of Fosterburg and Cottage Hills, Ameren Illinois said.

Several thousand in Alton and Godfrey were without power for a period of time, but gradually they all had power restored.

