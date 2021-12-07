CAHOKIA - Power of Change Christian Church is hosting their annual “Christmas Joy” Toy Giveaway. They are inviting the entire Metro East area to join them for his event. Their goal is to "show God’s love through giving and holiday cheer to over 1,000 children."

"In the past, we have had electronic, food, and coat giveaways. Due to the pandemic that's still impacting us, we will have a drive-through toy drive with safety precautions."

The toy giveaway will take place on Sunday, December 19, 2021, from 1:30 - 3:30 p.m. at the Power of Change Christian Church, 2348 Jerome Lane in Cahokia, IL.

"We know many families are still being impacted by the pandemic, and we want to make sure every child can wake up on Christmas morning with a toy and some joy."

For more information, contact Power of Change (618)337-4200 or Info@pocc.org

Power of Change Christian Church is a cutting-edge, Bible Based Ministry dedicated to equipping people to Discover, Develop and Demonstrate their Divine Destiny. Our aim is to be God's 21st Century Church filled with relevant teaching, heart-felt worship, honest friendships, constant prayer, and compassionate care for those in need. For more information, visit poccc.org. Follow more great events @ Power of Change Christian Church USA on Facebook.

