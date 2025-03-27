EDWARDSVILLE - Tyler Powell had two hits and drove in three runs, while three other players drove in two runs each, and Edwardsville scored in the first four innings as the Tigers went on to a 14-0 win over Granite City in a baseball game Wednesday afternoon, March 26, 2025, at Babe Champion Field in Granite City.

Edwardsville won its fifth straight game to open the season, taking their first road game, and are now 5-0, while the Warriors have lost four straight since winning their season opener, and are now 1-4.

The Tigers scored twice in the first inning, and three more times in the second to take a 5-0 lead, then scored eight runs in the third and once more in the fourth to take their 14-0 win, holding Granite City to two hits on the day, while having 10 hits of their own.

Powell had two hits and three RBIs to lead Edwardsville, while Auggie Johnes and Joe Chiarodo both had two hits and two RBI each, with Johnes hitting a home run in the first inning, Lucas Krebs had a hit and two RBIs, and both Max Waltenberger and Grayson Rathgeb each had a hit and a RBI.

Article continues after sponsor message

Tristan Lance struck out six while on the mound, while Gavin Ipanis and Mace Karnes both fanned two batters each.

Nathan Hopper and Tuff Bradley had the lone hits for Granite, while Hopper also struck out five on the mound, Evan Brewer struck out three, and Michael Terry fanned one.

The Warriors go on the road next Monday at Belleville East, play at Collinsville Apr. 2 in the Kahoks' home opener, and are at Belleville West Apr. 3, with all games starting at 4:30 p.m.

The Tigers are on the road again on Friday, playing at Francis Howell of Weldon Spring, Mo., in a 4:15 p.m. start, then host Carthage Illini West Saturday evening at 5 p.m., and play at Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin Catholic next Monday night at 4:30 p.m.

More like this: