Postseason Volleyball Starts This Week - Area Schools Upcoming Schedule
October 24, 2022 10:31 AM
ALTON - The high school girls volleyball postseason begins today and tomorrow. Almost every school in the area will be involved.
Below is a schedule of the first round:
MONDAY, OCTOBER 24
- #7 East St. Louis @ #8 Civic Memorial 6 p.m.
- #7 Maryville Christian vs. #11 New Athens @ Gibault Catholic 6 p.m.
- #7 Marquette Catholic vs. #10 Piasa Southwestern @ Wesclin 6 p.m.
- #5 Roxana vs. #12 East Alton Wood River @ Wesclin 7 p.m.
TUESDAY, OCTOBER 25
- #5 Father McGivney vs. #10 Lebanon @ Oakawvile 7 p.m.
- #6 Metro East Lutheran vs. #13 Dupo @ Gibault Catholic 7 p.m.
- #3 Waterloo @ #6 Jersey 7 p.m.
- #7 Granite City @ #2 Edwardsville 5:30 p.m.
- #4 Belleville West vs. #5 Alton @ Edwardsville 6:30 p.m.
