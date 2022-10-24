Postseason Volleyball Starts This Week - Area Schools Upcoming Schedule Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. ALTON - The high school girls volleyball postseason begins today and tomorrow. Almost every school in the area will be involved. Article continues after sponsor message Below is a schedule of the first round: MONDAY, OCTOBER 24 #7 East St. Louis @ #8 Civic Memorial 6 p.m.

#7 Maryville Christian vs. #11 New Athens @ Gibault Catholic 6 p.m.

#7 Marquette Catholic vs. #10 Piasa Southwestern @ Wesclin 6 p.m.

#5 Roxana vs. #12 East Alton Wood River @ Wesclin 7 p.m. TUESDAY, OCTOBER 25 #5 Father McGivney vs. #10 Lebanon @ Oakawvile 7 p.m.

#6 Metro East Lutheran vs. #13 Dupo @ Gibault Catholic 7 p.m.

#3 Waterloo @ #6 Jersey 7 p.m.

#7 Granite City @ #2 Edwardsville 5:30 p.m.

#7 Granite City @ #2 Edwardsville 5:30 p.m.

#4 Belleville West vs. #5 Alton @ Edwardsville 6:30 p.m.