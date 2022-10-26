CLASS 3A



AT CIVIC MEMORIAL

In the semifinals at CM, Mascoutah eliminated the host Eagles 25-13, 25-9, while Triad took a three-set thriller over Highland 20-25, 25-22, 25-23. The Indians are now 26-3. while CM ends their season 8-12. The Knights improve to 9-15, while the Bulldogs' season ends at 9-10.

Mascoutah and Triad play for the regional title Thursday night at 6 p.m.



AT JERSEY

In the Jersey regional semifinals at Haven Gym, the host Panthers lost to Waterloo 25-22, 25-14, while Taylorville eliminated Cahokia 25-14, 25-17. The Bulldogs are now 20-5 and play the Tornadoes in Thursday's final at 6 p.m. Jersey's season ends at 8-17.

CLASS 2A

AT TRENTON WESCLIN

BREESE MATER DEI CATHOLIC 25-25, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 9-10:

In the semifinals of the Mater Dei regional, the host Knights came away with a straight-set win over Marquette.

Livy Kratschmer, Kylie Murray, and Kendall Meisenheimer all had two kills each for the Explorers, while Makaila Irby had 10 digs, Arista Bunn had three assists, Abby Taylor had two assists, and Irby and both Ryan and Shay O'Leary all served up two points apiece.

The Knights are now 19-6 and move on to the final on Thursday against Roxana, who defeated the host Warriors 30-28, 12-25, 25-22 in the other semifinal, in a 6 p.m. start. The Explorers conclude their season 21-14, while the Shells are now 12-8 and Wesclin's season ends at 11-7.

Article continues after sponsor message

AT HILLSBORO

BREESE CENTRAL 25-25, CARLINVILLE 4-11:

In the semifinals at Hillsboro, Central had little trouble getting past Carlinville to advance to the final.

Isabella Tiburzi had three kills, a block and five assists for the Cavaliers, while Melanie Murphy had three kills and two blocks and Makenah Dugan served up two points.

The Cougars are now 16-6 and advance to Thursday's final against Staunton, who won over the host Hilltoppers 25-16. 25-13. Carlinville ends the season 11-16.

CLASS 1A REGIONALS

AT WATERLOO GIBAULT CATHOLIC

METRO-EAST LUTHERAN 25-25, DUPO 9-22: Metro-East held off a Dupo rally in the second set to take the regional opener at Gibault.

Sarah Henke led the Knights with seven kills and three blocks, while Lexi Bozarth came up with four kills and two blocks, Sidnee Schwarz had eight digs and Vivienne Runnalls had 15 assists.

Metro-East is now 11-15 and advances to Wednesday's semifinals against the host Hawks, who eliminated Madison 25-4, 25-4 to move on to the semifinals. The Tigers end their season 2-23.

In other regional matches on Tuesday, in the Okawville regional, Father McGivney Catholic defeated Lebanon 25-8. 25-10 to move on to the semifinal against the host Rockets, a 25-15, 25-6 winner over Sandoval, on Wednesday, The Griffins are now 17-11, while the Greyhounds end the season 4-13.

At Mendon Unity, Mt. Sterling Brown County won over Griggsville-Perry 25-11, 25-9, while at Bluffs, Camp Point Central defeated White Hall North Greene 25-8, 25-7, while Carrollton won over the hosts 25-10, 27-25 to advance to Wednesday's semifinals. The Hawks and Panthers will play each other in the semifinals at 7 p.m.

At Raymond Lincolnwood, Greenfield Northwestern eliminated Bunker Hill 25-20. 25-16 to advance to the semifinals on Wednesday against Franklin, who defeated Mt. Olive 25-13, 25-13 to advance. The match will begin at 7 p.m.Bradley Piros also contributed to this story.

More like this: