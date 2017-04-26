The St. Louis Cardinals have announced that their game against the Toronto Blue Jays scheduled for 7:15 p.m. tonight has been postponed due to the continuous rain forecasted throughout the afternoon and night.

The two teams will make up tonight’s scheduled game tomorrow evening at 6:15 p.m. as part of a day/night split double-header.

Pitcher Carlos Martinez will start the first game at 12:45 p.m. and Adam Wainwright will take the mound for the second game.

Fans holding tickets to tonight’s postponed game should use those same tickets for admittance to tomorrow’s 6:16 p.m. game. Gates are scheduled to open at 5:00 p.m. for the make-up game.

Those fans attending the first game may enter the gates beginning at 11:15 a.m.

