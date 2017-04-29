The St. Louis Cardinals have announced that today’s 1:15pm game against the Cincinnati Reds has been postponed due to severe weather.

Article continues after sponsor message

When the game will be made up is yet to be determined, but the Reds return to Busch Stadium in September for a three game series the 12th-14th. Both teams are off on Monday, September 11th.

Fans holding tickets for today’s postponed game should use those same tickets for the newly re-scheduled game. The Matt Carpenter-Carlos Martinez double bobblehead will be given away before the re-scheduled game.

The Ken Oberkfell appearance for “Saturday Signings” at the Cardinals Hall of Fame Museum has also been cancelled and will be made up at a later date.