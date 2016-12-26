ALTON - For those who believe in holiday miracles, another one came true on Monday, the day after Christmas at the Alton Subway restaurant at Washington Avenue.

A white truck slammed into the restaurant and caused severe damage to the front of the establishment in a crash. The call to Alton Police and Fire Departments came at 12:08 p.m.

Alton Fire Department Battalion Chief David Eichen said it was literally “a Christmas miracle” that no one was injured in the incident.

“Normally at noon time it would be full of patrons, but there were no patrons in the establishment at the time this happened, just three employees,” Eichen said. “The truck went through the front of the establishment and came to rest up against the back wall. I think the people working were behind the counters in the service areas. One of them was pinned and they got her out before we got there. Thankfully, when we arrived, all the employees were all out walking around and shaken up. The three were taken to the hospital to be checked out, but did not appear to be seriously injured.”

Eichen said he did not know why the truck ended up in the Subway, but the man involved was taken out and secured before he went to the hospital. During the process of securing him, Eichen said the man hist accelerator and blew out a back tire. During that process, black tire smoke from the truck went everywhere in the restaurant and even next door to Maneke Jewelry. Eichen said the fire department ventilated both of the establishments.

Eichen said the Subway was closed after the incident.

The Alton Police and Fire Departments see many types of incidents, but Eichen said he knows in this case they are fortunate everyone walked out of the restaurant alive and not seriously injured.

“They are incredibly fortunate,” he said. “I am happy it worked out. Again, the fact at that moment no patrons were in there and we didn’t have any serious injuries is miraculous to me."

