EAST ST. LOUIS - Randy Goodwin, 56, of Belleville, Illinois, pled guilty today to a two count information charging him with making false statements to obtain federal disability compensation under the Federal Employees’ Compensation Act.

According to court documents, Goodwin began receiving federal disability payments after he was injured working for the United States Postal Service in 2013. After his injury, Goodwin began working at his family’s restaurant, Good Heavens BBQ, in East St. Louis, Illinois.

Annual disability forms require recipients to disclose additional earned income and employment. However, to avoid a reduction of his benefits, Goodwin falsely reported that he had not worked for any employers or had any involvement in any businesses for several years.

This caused the United States Postal Service to pay him more in disability than he truly deserved. As a result of his plea, Goodwin will lose all disability benefits going forward. He also paid over $20,000 in restitution on the day of his plea hearing. Special Agent-in-Charge Andre Martin, Central Area Field Office, U.S. Postal Service Office of Inspector General said, “The U.S. Postal Service paid $1.3 billion in workers’ compensation costs in fiscal year 2021. The majority of postal employees who collect compensation benefits have legitimate claims due to on-the-job injuries and are truly unable to perform any postal jobs. However, a small percent abuse the system and cost the Postal Service millions of dollars in fraudulent claims and enforcement costs.

"This guilty plea sends a clear message that workers’ compensation fraud is a federal crime, which carries serious consequences. The USPS OIG and the U.S. Attorney’s Office remain committed to safeguarding the integrity of the workers’ compensation program and ensuring the accountability and integrity of U.S. Postal Service employees.”

Sentencing will be held at the federal courthouse in East St. Louis, Illinois, on June 13, 2022. In addition to losing his disability benefits and paying restitution, Goodwin could also receive up to a year in prison and a fine of up to $100,000.

The investigation of this case was conducted by the United States Postal Service – Office of Inspector General. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Luke J. Weissler.

