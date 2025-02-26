ALTON - Post Commons will host their third annual Wedding Expo for brides and grooms to chat with local vendors.

From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, March 9, 2025, community members are invited to the expo at Post Commons, located at 300 Alby Street in Alton, to browse and shop. Tickets cost $15 and include a free mimosa upon arrival. The coffee bar will also be open, and attendees are encouraged to meet with local vendors and find everything they need to plan their special day.

“We’ve had so many brides and vendors tell us how much they love and appreciate it,” said Ashley Bifano, the event organizer. “We grew from the year before to last year, so we’re hoping to continue that trend, to really offer this over on the Illinois side and get a lot of our local vendors out there for people to see.”

The event encourages couples to utilize local vendors, such as local photographers and bakeries, when planning their weddings. With nearly 30 vendors in attendance, the expo will offer a wide range of expertise.

Bifano noted that wedding expos are common in St. Louis, but there aren’t many events like this in the Metro East area. She hopes to bring in vendors and couples from across the region so they can connect.

“We want to make sure to be able to have that on this side of the river for everybody,” she explained. “We have a lot of local vendors that were very excited to be able to come to one nearby instead of always having to go across the river and go there. So we're excited to have it for the vendors, the brides and us, just to be able to offer that local aspect and be able to find people here as well.”

Post Commons is also eager to showcase their space as a wedding venue. Bifano noted that the building has “a ton of space” for various events, but they especially enjoy holding weddings. At the expo, Post Commons representatives like Bifano will be available to answer questions about Post as a wedding venue.

Attendees will have the chance to win 50% off a venue rental at Post Commons. Several vendors will also offer deals for couples.

“A lot of our vendors are going to be offering really good specials, so we’re loving the fact that the brides can come in and meet the people but also get a ton of different deals that they can look at and help with their wedding,” Bifano said. “Everybody is able to come together in one spot and see if they can find a couple of the items that they’re still looking to cross off their list.”

As the Wedding Expo has grown over the past few years, Bifano is pleased to offer the latest edition of the expo on March 9. She noted that this is a perfect opportunity to find deals and meet with local vendors, and she hopes to see many people from across the Greater St. Louis region in attendance.

“It’s great for us and great for the community, and we just love to be able to be a part of that and be something for the community to go to and be able to find those local vendors,” she added. “We are very excited.”

To purchase tickets, click here. For more information about the Post Commons Wedding Expo, visit the official Facebook event page.

