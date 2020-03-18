ALTON - The Post Commons in Alton has made a difficult decision to close its operations temporarily until further notice because of the recent escalation of COVID-19.

"We feel a responsibility to encourage people to stay in their homes, including our staff," The Post Commons said in a statement. "Thank you for your support and for hanging with us while we tried new ways of serving this town.

"We have been encouraged by all the support and we can't wait to see you all in the near future."