BRIGHTON - The Alton senior and under-17 junior American Legion baseball teams won a pair of games over the Piasa Southwestern High summer teams in games played Wednesday night at Schneider Park in Brighton.

The Post 126 senior team scored six unanswered runs the middle innings to defeat the Piasa Birds 8-2, while the under-17 team came from behind and scored four runs in both the fourth and fifth innings, then held off a late Southwestern rally to take a 9-8 win in the nightcap of the doubleheader.

The senior Legionnaires were coming off a tough 2-0 loss to Trenton in their home debut Monday night and put together 10 hits in scoring their eight runs, but committed four errors in the field, The Piasa Birds were held to two hits by Alton pitching and had two errors defensively.

The Legionnaires scored first with two runs in the first, but Southwestern countered with two of their own in the second to tie the game. Alton took control with two runs in the fourth, one in the fifth and three more in the sixth to take their 8-2 win.

Eli Lawrence had three hits for Post 126, while Scott Vickrey had two hits and three RBIs, Logan Bogard had two hits and two RBIs, both Hayden Garner and Hayden Sherman had a hit and RBI each and Caden Laslie had a hit for the Legionnaires.

Colin LeMarr and Huber had the only hits and RBIs for the Birds, both coming in the second inning. Pitching statistics for both teams were not available.

In the under-17 game, Southwestern took an early 5-0 lead with three runs in the first and two in the second, but Alton rallied to score four times in the fourth and four more in the fifth to take an 8-5 lead, with the Birds scoring once in the home half of the sixth to cut the lead to 8-6, but Post 126 scoring what proved to be the winning run in the seventh, while Southwestern scored twice in the bottom of the inning, but fell short as Alton took the 9-8 win.

Devon Barboza had two hits and four RBIs for Post 126, while Caleb Handler had two hits and two RBIs, Drake Champlin came up with two hits and drove in a run, Camden Siebert had a pair of hits, Mykal Taylor and Carson Bristow both had a hit and Jackson Pruitt drove in a run.

Bristow threw three innings on the mound, allowing five runs on six hits, walked three and struck out three, while Scott Bartow also pitched three innings and allowed an unearned run on two hits while walking one and fanning three. Jordan Short pitched the seventh and got the win, allowing two runs on one hit while walking three.

The senior Legionnaires next play in a tournament in Ballwin, Mo, in west St. Louis County, this weekend, then host Highland in a District 22 matchup Tuesday night at 6 p.m., then play at Carlyle next Wednesday at 6:30 p.m., then play in a tournament at Trenton on Father's Day weekend, June 16-18.

The under-17 team was to have played against Valmeyer on Thursday, but the game was cancelled, as Valmeyer does not have enough players to field a team. Post 126 next plays in a tournament at Breese this weekend, then hosts Highland in an 8 p.m. start, is scheduled to play at Valmeyer next Thursday at 6 p.m., then plays at Maryland Heights, Mo., in northwest St. Louis County, on June 17 in a 1:30 p.m. start.

