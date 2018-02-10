ALTON - Police, firefighters and at least two ambulances were on the scene Saturday of a fire in the 2000 block of Amelia Street in Alton.

First responders arrived on the scene shortly before noon. Smoke was seen coming from the roof, but no fire was visible from outside the home when reporters arrived at the scene around noon. Two ambulances - one from the Alton Fire Department, and the second from Alton Memorial - were on the scene. The former appeared to leave with someone aboard.

Calls were placed to the Alton Fire Department for further information and the story will be updated when more information becomes available.Cory Davenport also contributed to this story.

