ALTON - Even with the COVID-19 pandemic dominating the news headlines and cycles, there's still some positive things and events to report on in the local communities, and a new Riverbender.com podcast is designed to talk about what's good in the area.

"Things Happening In the Riverbend" will be the title of the new podcast, both video and audio, and will star third-generation Alton native Brian Belchik. The podcast, set to debut soon, is very straightforward in its approach.

"What I'm gong to focus on are the positive things in the Riverbend community," Belchik said in a recent interview. "What I'm going to do is bring in all sorts of people making a positive impact on the community, like business owners and sports. I'm going to bring in coaches and figures to talk about why youth sports are so important to the kids."

Belchik will also focus on associations, civic groups and colleges, and talk about their positive impact on the community as well. For example, he's planning a show about the positive impact of Lewis and Clark Community College in Godfrey, and how the school contributes to it.

Another subject will be the number of restaurants in the Alton and Godfrey areas, and Belchik will focus on the positive impact that the restaurants have on the area.

"I put a video about it on my Facebook page," Belchik said. "People think that you have to go to Edwardsville to have a nice dinner, and you don't have to do that. We have some nice restaurants in Alton and Godfrey."

Belchik plans on going out to find stories that he believes will be what people want to hear and find out about, and will also take viewer and listener suggestions for stories as well.

"I'm going to feature the positive of our community," Belchik said, "and to add to that, if I think there's something going on in the community that people think I should know more about, if there's something going on, I'll find out about it, find out what they want to know, and I'll bring on the people to talk about it."

Belchik is very excited about the new podcast, which will be available in both video and audio format, and is also an extension of a Facebook page of the same name that has been up for the past four years, and also focuses on the positive event surrounding the Riverbend area.

"I have had the Facebook page for four years, and it's done OK," Belchik said. "But with everything going on with COVID-19, it's all negative, and I want to shine the positive light on people."

Belchik isn't sure when the podcast will debut, but the pilot edition will feature Marquette Catholic High School baseball coach Tim Fahnestock, who's also the coach of the Bluff City baseball select club.

"I'm very excited about it," Belchik said. "I think it's going to be good, and I think that people are going to love it and learn more about our community."

And there's another reason why Belchik is starting the podcast and it's a very noble reason indeed.

"I want to give back, so this is what I'm going to do for them," Belchik said.

