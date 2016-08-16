EDWARDSVILLE – As usual, there was a positive energy flow with students lugging their backpacks and books in for the first day of school Tuesday at Edwardsville High School.

All of the Edwardsville School District 7 schools opened their doors to students and teachers on Tuesday morning.

Edwardsville High School Principal Dennis Cramsey, who always has a good pulse of his students with his outgoing personality, said there is an energy that exists at this time of year than is different from any other time of year.

“Our students have continued to demonstrate great school spirit and leadership throughout the summer as we prepare for the 2016-2017 school year,” he said. “I am anticipating this to another fantastic year."

Cramsey again has high expectations for the school year academically.

“Our students continue to perform well, particularly on the ACT,” Cramsey said. “This year, all juniors will take the SAT. We will provide SAT prep for them and I anticipate that our students will perform well on the SAT. “

Cramsey said due to outstanding programs in place, he anticipates another banner year for the athletic teams and performing arts groups.

“At EHS, it is not about the winning and losing that is the focus,” he said. “The culture of excellence that exists with our students and our teachers, coaches and directors drives our success. When our staff and students work hard and remain dedicated to improving, winning will take care of itself.”

