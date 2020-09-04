SPRINGFIELD -- The Illinois Emergency Management Agency and Cook County Department of Emergency Management and Regional Security are notifying the public that two staff members at a recent Multi-Agency Resource Center (MARC) in Harvey have subsequently tested positive for COVID-19. The individuals wore face masks and shields and practiced social distancing at the event. All individuals who came in close contact with the two staff members at the MARC have been notified.

Due to strict social distancing policies put in place by the county and state, public exposures were minimized and there is no reason to believe the general public was exposed. Any attendees who visited the MARC (August 24-25) should continue to monitor their symptoms, including daily temperature checks, and report any symptoms to their primary care provider or contact a federally qualified health center (FQHC).

Because of the prevalence of asymptomatic carriers of COVID-19, Cook County and the State of Illinois developed a plan to minimize potential exposures while continuing to deliver the critical services requested by the city of Harvey to help storm survivors recover from a devastating storm. These preventative measures include:

• Temperature screenings, wellness checks

• Requiring PPE for all attendees including volunteers, staff and storm survivors

• Eliminated congregate gatherings by implementing appointment system

• Established and enforced building capacity limits per the Restore Illinois guidelines

• Implemented social distancing between service providers

• Disinfect tables between client visits, and common high-touch surface areas

• Provided drive-thru handouts to minimize in-person visits

MARCs are designed to allow residents immediate access to disaster related relief services and information. A MARC brings together representatives from local and state agencies as well as essential support organizations. MARCs are requested by a county emergency management agency after identifying a need in a community following an emergency or disaster.

For more information about the novel coronavirus, including symptoms and resources throughout the state, visit coronavirus.illinois.gov.

