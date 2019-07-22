WOOD RIVER - A part of one of the oldest buildings in Wood River at 114 Whitelaw collapsed Monday afternoon.

The building is cordoned off, Wood River Mayor Cheryl Maguire said. "The city will move quickly to get all structural reports and get the building demolished."

Wood River Police Chief Brad Wells said it is fortunate no one was in the building or walking under when it collapsed.

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

