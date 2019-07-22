WOOD RIVER - A part of one of the oldest buildings in Wood River at 114 Whitelaw collapsed Monday afternoon.

The building is cordoned off, Wood River Mayor Cheryl Maguire said. "The city will move quickly to get all structural reports and get the building demolished."

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

Wood River Police Chief Brad Wells said it is fortunate no one was in the building or walking under when it collapsed.

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

More like this:

Strong Winds Cause Chaos in East Alton Ahead of Storms
Mar 14, 2025
Rain or Shine: Senator Harriss to host Community Shred Event and Clean Up Day in Wood River
2 days ago
Three From Wood River Face Theft, Burglary-Related Charges
Feb 27, 2025
Wood River Tropical Sno Opens for the Season
Mar 20, 2025
Letter To The Editor: Joint Statement from Mayor Stalcup and Councilmen Plank & Tweedy
Mar 10, 2025

 