GODFREY - Godfrey Public Safety Administrator Chris Sichra advised motorists today to pre-plan for a temporary detour next week starting at 6 a.m. on Monday, May 16, 2022, on Wenzel Road.

"Godfrey Public Works will be closing Wenzel Road to 'thru traffic' at Roach Road and at Seiler Road beginning Monday morning, 5/16/22 which will remain closed for approximately two weeks," Sichra said. "Local residents on Wenzel will still have access to their homes. The repair project will be focused on replacing a drainage culvert that runs under Wenzel Road near the Fosterburg Water Tank."

Godfrey Mayor Mike McCormick said the end result of this work will be a nice improvement in that area and will help with drainage.

Article continues after sponsor message

"We didn't want to do it until the county was done with the Seiler Road project," he said.

Richard Beran has been the village engineer on the project and Jim Lewis and his public works staff will also execute the installation of the drainage culverts.

Sichra said that local first responder agencies and mutual aid companies (Fire, Police, EMS), as well as local utility companies, have already been notified of the upcoming temporary closure so that they can adjust their response routes accordingly.

He reminded residents again that "motorists should also pre-plan to consider alternate routes to navigate the affected area during the temporary shutdown."

More like this: