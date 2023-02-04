EDWARDSVILLE – A section of Chapman Street between North Fillmore and Hickory streets will be closed beginning Monday morning, February 6, for sanitary sewer repairs in that area. Chapman Street will be closed to thru traffic at North Fillmore Street, Leverette Lane and Hickory Streets while the work is underway.

Residents within the affected area will have access to their homes. The road will reopen as soon as the work is completed. The project is expected to wrap up no later than Tuesday morning, February 7, barring unexpected delays.

The City of Edwardsville said it appreciates the cooperation and patience of all residents and businesses during this closure. Please contact Public Works at (618) 692-7535 with any questions.