

HIGHLAND - A special night honoring the 50th anniversary of the 1973 Highland American Legion Illinois championship baseball team is set for Saturday, Oct. 7, at Michael’s Restaurant in Highland.



Edwardsville’s Steve Porter, enshrined in the St. Louis Sports Hall of Fame earlier this year, will serve as emcee.

Festivities will get going at 5:30 that night and include a special salute to Wayne Wirz, who started the Highland Legion program in 1965. In addition, the 1974 state runner-up team will be saluted and other Highland Legion teams, which included players from Troy, will be celebrated.

Tickets are $25 and can be purchased at the door that night. There will be a buffet meal.

For more information, contact Sue Michael at 618 792-1417 or Nira Ballatini at 618 401-0761.