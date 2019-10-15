POPUTOPIA – ONE YEAR AT ALTON SQUARE MALL

ALTON - Poputopia is marking its first anniversary at Alton Square Mall. The unique business is owned by Rebecca and Louis Pattan and has been popping since 2014.

Poputopia is already in the Halloween spirit and encourages parents and grandparents to bring the kids in costume to Poputopia at Alton Square Saturday, Oct. 26 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. There will be prizes awarded for the most, creative, scary, funny and the grossest costumes. Games, prizes, fall treats, caramel apple bowls, cider, fall popcorn favorites, Specialty Halloween candy will be available along with social clicks photo booth, decorations, stories and more. The costume contest starts at 2:30 p.m. The photo booth will be available from 1 to 4 p.m.

Article continues after sponsor message

As 2020 approaches, Poputopia will have some positive adaptations.

“We have many changes on the horizon such as integrating our kitchens to our Alton Square location and adding more savory snacks and a specialty grocery line of foods,” Rebecca said. “We will have new chocolates and more bulk candy and a new look for the store for 2020.”

Rebecca continued and said: "We have been honored to have provided our popcorn for a list of fashion shows at Sax 5th Avenue and to have been a part of St. Louis Fashion Week for three years. "We have also taken our business to Best of Missouri and the Missouri Botanical Gardens, the Wine and Jazz Festival in Alton and St. Louis Bridal Show and now we will be among the 2019 vendors at The Alton Amphitheatre for summer and fall concerts."

Bulk and special orders are always available for weddings, parties, and events.

"Our custom-gift baskets and popcorn tins are a great gift for any occasion," Rebecca said.

Poputopia is located at 120 Alton Square, lower level next to Famous Footwear and Slackers.

Contact Poputopia at outathisworldpop@gmail, or 618-900-1944 or 618-363-6700 and find us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/PoputopiaPopcorn/

More like this: