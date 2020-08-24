GODFREY - Express Employment Professionals in Glen Carbon today announced a special upcoming Pop-Up Hiring Event from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 26th.

The event will be held at 5800 Godfrey Road, Godfrey (the parking lot across from Lewis & Clark Community College).

All attendees will receive a hot dog lunch. There will also be gift bags, job information and career resources that you will be able to take with you.

"We’re looking to fill over 100 different positions at a variety of great companies throughout Madison County, IL," Express Employment Professionals said.

