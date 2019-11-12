ST. LOUIS, MO. (Nov. 12, 2019) … Transit is a viable transportation option in the St. Louis region, especially in the winter months and during inclement weather. To help riders stay warm, Citizens for Modern Transit, the Bureau of Transit Police, Metro Transit, Metro Transit Public Safety, St. Clair County Transit District, AARP St. Louis and the University of Missouri–St. Louis is partnering to host a Pop-up Coat Exchange at three transit stops. Coat racks will be placed at the Belleville and North Hanley MetroLink Stations and North County Transit Center from Friday, Dec. 6, through Friday, Dec. 20. Riders will be encouraged to take a coat if they need one or leave any coats they wish to donate for someone who is in need.

The Pop-up Coat Exchange will feature options for men, women, and children. The assortment will vary on a daily basis and is subject to the number of coats taken versus left behind. This effort will officially kick off with a rider appreciation event at all three locations. Representatives of the partnering organizations will be offering cookies and hot chocolate from 6:30 a.m. to 8:00 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 6. Throughout the remainder of the day, the Bureau of Transit Police and Metro Transit Public Safety will be randomly distributing hats and gloves to commuters along the MetroLink alignment.

“Transit rider engagement efforts like this serve as a means to promote the benefits of taking transit, build relationships between commuters and the law enforcement patrolling the system, and demonstrate appreciation for riders,” said Kimberly Cella, executive director of Citizens for Modern Transit.

Taulby Roach, president and chief executive officer of Bi-State Development added, “We are always focused on delivering the best possible experience to our riders, and with the help of our partners, we have this special opportunity to help our customers stay warm, cozy and comfortable while they ride on our trains and buses this winter.”

The Bureau of Transit Police, Citizens for Modern Transit, Metro Transit, Metro Transit Public Safety, St. Clair County Transit District, University of Missouri–St. Louis is all members of the Transit Advisory Working Group (TAWG), which was established to help improve safety and security on MetroLink and restore public confidence in St. Louis’ main public transportation system. To learn more, visit www.cmt-stl.org or www.metrostlouis.org.

