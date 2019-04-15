(5 April 2019 - Alton, IL) Swapping is the new shopping! Clean out your closet and join Alton Main Street on Sunday, April 28th from Noon until 5:00 p.m. for a “Pop-Up Clothes Swap”. The event will be held in the ballroom at Mineral Springs Mall, located at 301 E. Broadway. To participate, you simply bring gently used clothing and accessories that you no longer want and trade for as many new items as you want.

The event is open to the public, and the entrance fee is $5.00 if you bring clothes to swap or $10.00 to attend empty-handed. Leftover clothing will be donated to local charities. Attendees may also bring fabric in any condition (such as worn-out clothing, shabby pillows and blankets, etc.) which will be recycled with Remains Inc.

Article continues after sponsor message

A Needs Assessment conducted by Alton Main Street revealed that additional clothing stores and resale shops are highly sought after by many community members. “Pop-up shops” are creative temporary retail and restaurant establishments held in underutilized commercial spaces that provide a tangible way to test the market. Successful pop-up events can provide confidence to entrepreneurs that their idea for a new business will be supported by the public. A series of pop-up shopping concepts are in the works with a variety of themes based on what was learned through the survey.

“An additional benefit of the clothing swap is that it’s sure to increase foot traffic for the rest of the Broadway businesses,” said Sara McGibany, Executive Director of Alton Main Street, “Hopefully attendees will score some great freebies at the event and turn around spend the dollars they saved at other shops and restaurants while they’re in the district.” Alton Main Street’s ultimate economic development goal is to reduce instances of Alton residents leaving town to make purchases or find experiences, which drains Alton’s sales tax base.

For more details on this event, please contact coordinator Laura Blair at blairlairstudios@gmail.com. To get involved with the many ways that Alton Main Street volunteers are working to promote the district and improve the quality of life in our community, please contact Executive Director, Sara McGibany, at 463-1016 or email sara@altonmainstreet.org. For full details of the organization’s beautification projects, special events, networking activities, investment opportunities and more, please visit www.DowntownAlton.com or www.facebook.com/AltonMainStreet.

More like this: