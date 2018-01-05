EDWARDSVILLE - The popular Cree Rider Family Band, known for their energetic and engaging live shows rooted in country music sound, are coming to the Wildey Theatre as the next act in the 2017-2018 Winter Concert Series Friday, Jan. 12.

The Edwardsville Parks Department coordinates the concert series at the Wildey.

The Cree Rider Family Band is rooted in a country music sound, with elements of folk, Americana and rock n’ roll. One part Gram Parsons and Emmylou Harris, one part Neil Young and Crazy Horse, the Family Band stays true to its own instincts to create a modern honky-tonk country sound that is rooted in tradition but firmly planted in the here and now. Vocals and harmony are a focus, but the full band expertly compliments each song.

This is the first time for the Cree Rider Family Band to perform in this series and the first time for the band to perform at the Wildey Theatre. The band recently won best country band in the Riverfront Times and have had many songs featured on television shows such as "True Blood," "Justified," "Bloodline and Shooter."

“I always enjoy introducing new acts and genres into this series,” said Assistant Director Katie Grable. “The folks in Edwardsville appreciate good music and are always welcoming to new artists.”

All shows take place on Friday nights. Food starts at 5:45 p.m. and music starting at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted. Guests will enjoy the beautiful event spaces on the second and third floors of the theatre before making their way to the comfortable theatre seating for the show.

There are two ticket options for the show: $9 plus processing fees for the show only or $14 plus processing fees for the concert and pre-reception featuring heavy appetizers.

Tickets for all of the shows in the Winter Concert Series are available online at www.wildeytheatre.com or by calling (618) 307-1750 or at the Wildey Theatre Ticket Office located at 252 N. Main Street. For more information about this series, please contact Katie Grable at the Edwardsville Parks Department at (618) 692-7538.

