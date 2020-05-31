



COLLINSVILLE – The Illinois Department of Transportation announces that daytime lane restrictions will be present on the eastbound Poplar Street Bridge Complex on Saturday, June 6 and Sunday, June 7 at the split between the mainline lanes and the collector-distributor lanes of eastbound I-55/64 in East St. Louis, just east of the Mississippi River. Restrictions will be temporary and will not exceed 30 mins in duration. These lane restrictions are necessary to conduct deck survey and inspections on the bridges carrying this route beginning Saturday, June 6, 2020, through June 7, 2020, weather permitting.

A minimum of one lane of traffic will be maintained during the lane restrictions. All lanes will be opened daily to traffic on eastbound I-55/64 between 5:00 PM and 7:00 AM.

Drivers may experience delays when traveling through the work zone. Drivers are urged to reduce speed, be alert for changing conditions, obey all construction signage, and refrain from using mobile devices while approaching and traveling through the work zone.

For IDOT District 8 updates, follow us on Twitter at @IDOTDistrict8 or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.

