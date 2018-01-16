PONTOON BEACH - A Pontoon Beach man - Marc Biggs - has been sentenced for felon in possession of a firearm offense.

Donald S. Boyce, United States Attorney for the Southern District of Illinois, announced that on January 12, 2018, Biggs, 34, was sentenced for felon in possession of a firearm. The Honorable Nancy J. Rosenstengel sentenced Biggs to 30 months in federal prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release and a $100 special assessment. Biggs also agreed to forfeit the illegal firearm that he possessed.

Court proceedings revealed that officers with the Madison Police Department responded to an apartment building in reference to a call about removing squatters from an apartment. During a search of the apartment officers found Biggs, a previously convicted felon, hiding in a bedroom. Officers also discovered a rifle in the same bedroom.

The case was investigated by the Madison Police Department and prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Christopher Hoell.

