PONTOON BEACH – Authorities in Pontoon Beach are searching for the driver who hit a pedestrian and fled the scene. The woman later died from her injuries.

The car is described as a white car. Police have no other information.

Police are not identifying the victim but said she is a Granite City woman in her 50s. Her family has been notified.

Police are asking people who may have traveled in the area of Highway 111 and Pontoon Beach Road early Wednesday morning to call the department at 618-931-5100.

