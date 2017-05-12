(Busch Stadium) While the condition remains very serious for pitching prospect Daniel Poncedeleon, the latest update on his condition is optimistic.

“Right now, he’s currently in ICU, but we are very encouraged by how things are progressing,” shared St. Louis Cardinals General Manager John Mozeliak. “Certainly are very hopeful, and I think we should have a really good idea of what the outlook should look like probably the early part of next week. He’s been able to eat on his own and is showing more energy. Just overall, I think the doctors are really pleased with where he’s at.”

Poncedeleon was struck in the head by a line drive while pitching for Memphis on Tuesday afternoon. The 25-year old right-hander was able to wave to the crowd as he was stretchered off the field, but surgery was later required to relieve pressure on his brain. That swelling is no longer the biggest worry.

“Not really, I mean that’s always a concern,” answered Mozeliak. “It’s obviously a fragile state. But that’s improving. Right now, everything is going in a very positive direction. You don’t want to speak in absolutes. You don’t want to draw conclusions. But we’re very encouraged with where he’s at.”

Poncedeleon has remained awake and cognizant, even being able to speak and answer questions with family that has joined him in the Iowa hospital where he is being treated.

In six starts with Memphis (AAA) this season, Poncedeleon had a record of 2-0 with a 2.17 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 29.0 innings pitched.

photo credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports