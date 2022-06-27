MADISON COUNTY - Madison County Clerk Debbie Mendoza said a total of 4,600 early votes had been cast as of Monday morning, the day prior to Tuesday’s Primary Election throughout the state.

Polls are open in Madison County from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

She said close to 2,900 requested to vote by mail, although not all those have been returned.

“By looking at the barometer of early voting, voter turnout will appear to be low,” Mendoza said. “We have a challenge in the governor and secretary of state’s races and we have some county races that should be of interest to people."

Mendoza says her staff has been working to get this election together since August and believes that on Tuesday when individuals cast their votes, it is one of the most important things that we do as citizens.”

Darren Bailey-Stephanie Trussell, Paul Schimpf-Carolyn Schofield, Richard C. Irvin-Avery Bourne, Gary Rabine-Aaron Del Mar, Max Solomon-Latasha N. Fields, and Jesse Sullivan-Kathleen Murphy are the Republican governor-lieutenant governor tickets on the Republican ballot.

On the Democrat side, J.B. Pritzker-Julianna Stratton is pitted in the governor’s race against Every Miles-Karla A. Shaw.

Dan Brady and John C. Milshiser are running against other in the Republican race for Secretary of State, while Alex Giannoulias faces David H. Moore, Anna M. Valencia, and Sidney Moore on the Democrat side for Secretary of State.

The Republican Sheriff’s Race has created considerable interest with Jeff Connor and Jeff Larner on the ballot. Madison County Sheriff John Lakin decided to not run again for office. Republicans Chris Slusser and Doug Hulme face off in the race for County Treasurer, another of high interest.

Mike Walters and Linda Andreas are on the ballot against each other in the Madison County Clerk and Recorder election on the Republican side, while incumbent Debbie Ming-Mendoza is running unopposed on the Democrat side.

Rodney Davis and Mary Miller face each other in the 15th Congressional District race for U.S. Congress.

In County Board races, Republicans Michael Turner and Ray Wesley are candidates for the 7th District, and Kristene Rosser Schmitt and Robert T. Meyer are on the ballot in the 16th District. In the 20th County Board District, Republicans John “Eric” Foster and John J. Janek are the candidates, while in the 22nd District Ryan Kneedler and Mark D. Mauer are the candidates. In County Board District 24, James “Jamie Goggin and Charles “Skip” Schmidt are running for the post and Jason Palmero and Douglas A. Matthews are against one another in County Board District 26.

Abe Barham is the challenger against Michael Holliday, Sr., for County Board District 8 on the Democratic side. In the Madison County District 10, Shawndell K. Williams and Gussie Glasper are on the ballot for Democrats.

