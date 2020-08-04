ALTON/EDWARDSVILLE - Alton School District has announced it will be remote-learning only the first quarter, while Edwardsville School District is offering a combined in-house and remote learning curriculum throughout the year. Below is a poll we have created to gauge how remote learning will affect the families in our area. We appreciate your participation.

With COVID-19 and the changes to back to school how do these changes affect your family?

 

