NORTHPORT HILLS - April Muckerman, 38, last seen in the 200 block of Northport Hills in North St. Louis County at 7 a.m. on January 14, 2022, and reported missing, has been found safe and sound, Officer Adrian Washington, of the St. Louis County Public Information Office, reported on Saturday.

April left her purse and all of her belongings behind. April has a medical diagnosis that requires medication that she did not have with her.

April had not been in contact with friends since she was last seen. April is not from the St. Louis area.

Due to her medical condition, and the extreme weather in the St. Louis area police were concerned for April's well-being.

