ALTON - Alton Police and Illinois State Police are investigating a serious officer-related incident that started around 1:45 a.m. Saturday when the Alton officer was struck in the leg by a vehicle after a hit-and-run car chase.

Article continues after sponsor message

Alton Police Chief Jason Simmons said the officer was injured on Washington Avenue at Sanford Avenue in Alton when two officers were setting up spike strips after a hit-and-run traffic accident at Oakwood behind Lowe’s. Chief Simmons said the officer “miraculously” jumped away from a direct strike from the oncoming vehicle, but was struck in his left leg, which was seriously injured. He was rushed to a St. Louis Hospital from an Alton hospital.

The chase continued down Washington to Broadway and across the Clark Bridge and the vehicle stopped after the spike strips had severed tires on the Missouri side on Parker Road.

Chief Simmons said the officer had been with Alton Police for less than a year.

St. Louis County was also on scene in Missouri with their canine unit to investigate. Chief Simmons thanked East Alton and Wood River Police for assisting with other calls while Alton officers investigated the officer-related/hit-and-run incident.Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

More like this: