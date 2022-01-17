ST. LOUIS COUNTY - St. Louis County Police Department Crimes Against Persons detectives are currently investigating a homicide that occurred in the 600 block of Greenhurst Court in the West County Precinct.

On January 16, 2022, at approximately 3:25 PM, St. Louis County Police officers from the West County Precinct responded to a call for service for a shooting in the 600 block of Greenhurst Court. Arriving officers located one adult male and a dog both suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

The victim was transported to an area hospital for medical treatment of life-threatening injuries. Preliminary investigation revealed this shooting occurred as the result of an altercation between individuals known to one another.

Due to the severity of his injuries, the victim is now deceased.

The status of the dog cannot be updated at this time.

The investigation is on-going at this time.

Additional information will be disseminated as it becomes available.

Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak to investigators if you have any information regarding the incident.

To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477) if you have any information regarding the incident.