MARYVILLE – Maryville Police Department officers were honored for multiple acts of courage at the recent Village Board Meeting.

One honor was a Life Saving Award to Patrolman Justin Krausz and Sgt. Brandon Ponce.

Both officers responded to reports of a large explosion on April 6, 2016, at Illinois Route 162 in Maryville. Upon arrival, both officers observed an ongoing fire that was later to be determined to have been caused by a construction crew striking a large underground gas line.

Patrolman Krausz observed John Doug Behme, a construction worker, emerge from the flames and then collapse, still very much in danger.

Patrolman Krausz and Sgt. Ponce ran toward the flames and assisted Behme to safety. Sgt. Ponce ran toward the flames and to continue searching. No other victims were located. Patrolman Krausz and Sgt. Ponce then administered first aid to Behme until an ambulance arrived.

Maryville Police Chief Rob Carpenter said several witnesses to the incident stated the sight of Patrolman Krausz and Sgt. Ponce running into what could be described as a towering inferno to save Mr. Behme was “an incredible act of bravery.” Sgt. Tony Manley and Officer Jared Missey received a Distinguished Service Award at the Village Board meeting.

Article continues after sponsor message

Carpenter told the story that on March 8, 2016, the two men were dispatched to an apartment complex in Maryville in reference to a suicidal subject who was indicating he wanted to commit “Suicide by Cop.”

“When you arrived on scene, you were confronted by the suicidal subject who was armed with a large knife and repeatedly yelling at you to end his life,” Carpenter said. “After an approximate 45-minute standoff, a less than lethal device was successfully deployed which resulted in a peaceful resolution to this critical incident.

“Your good judgement and calm demeanor ensured no loss of life during a very dangerous situation. Your dedication to duty and professionalism brings great credit to both yourselves, and the Maryville Police Department.”

Officers Brian Gessi, Frank Leffler and Krausz and detective Colin Subick were also honored with a Distinguished Service Award at the meeting.

Carpenter told the story involving the four officers: “On January 14, 2016, you received a dispatch in reference to an armed robbery at the “One Stop” gas station located at 2621 N. Center St.

“Moments after the initial call, the four of you took quick action and located the armed robbery suspect who still had a loaded gun on his person,” he said. “You were able to safely take the suspect into custody without any injury or loss of life. This arrest subsequently led to the federal prosecution and conviction of the suspect.

“Your dedication to duty and professionalism brings great credit to yourselves as well as the Maryville Police Department."

More like this: