MADISON - Preliminary autopsy results released by the Madison County Sheriff's Office Wednesday afternoon revealed no signs of obvious trauma in regards to the death of Alton woman Adria Hatten, 39.

Hatten's body was discovered Tuesday morning nearly a mile and a half from where her vehicle was found in the mud of Horseshoe Lake State Park in Madison. A search began for Hatten on Jan. 23, and her vehicle was discovered shortly after. A larger search was conducted last Saturday, Jan. 27, near her vehicle. Empty pill bottles and clothing was found during that search, and a fixed-wing aircraft from the Illinois State Police discovered Hatten's body Tuesday morning. It was outside the parameters of that Saturday search.

When the body was discovered, police said Hatten appeared to be alone at the time of her death, but still said her death was labeled as "suspicious."

An autopsy Wednesday proved Hatten's body showed signs of environmental exposure, with no obvious signs of trauma. Police said this indicated no obvious evidence of foul play was discovered. Routine drug and alcohol tests have been performed, and police said those results would be available "within weeks."

Officers would not comment as to the nature of the empty pill bottles discovered near her vehicle during the Saturday search at this time, nor would they confirm if they are suspected to have played a role in Hatten's being at that location.

The Madison County Sheriff's Office is still conducting an investigation into Hatten's death, but not evidence of foul play has been found at this time. In a release, Captain Mike Dixon said his department would like to thank all of those who aided in the search, and offered prayers for Hatten's family.

