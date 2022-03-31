Police: Man Shoots Girlfriend, Takes Her To Hospital, Then Arrested
VENICE - The Venice Police Department reports today a man shot his girlfriend in the area of old Venice Tech and McKinley Bridge late Tuesday night, then transported the victim to a local hospital. The man was arrested and taken into custody at the hospital.
The man, Leon McLendon, 20, of Belleville, now faces a charge of aggravated battery with a firearm and aggravated discharge of a firearm.
The Venice Police received the call at 11:30 p.m. Tuesday to respond to the old Venice Tech and McKinley Bridge area.
McClendon is held on a $200,000 bail at the St. Louis County Police Department. The Illinois State Police also assisted in the case.
