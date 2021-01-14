Listen to the story

EDWARDSVILLE -- A Southern Illinois University Edwardsville student was shot on an off-ramp at Interstate 270 and Route 157.

The driver drove the victim to SIUE's campus and called 911.

Paramedics then took the victim to a hospital for treatment. Their condition remains unknown.

Police are in the area where the shooting took place searching for the suspects.

No other information was released.