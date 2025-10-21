ST. LOUIS COUNTY - St. Louis County police are investigating a homicide after a shooting Monday evening, Oct. 20, 2025, in the 9200 block of Worlds Fair Drive left one man dead and another injured.

Officers from the North County Precinct responded at 8:58 p.m. Oct. 20 to reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, they found an adult male suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police were also informed that a second adult male, who sustained a gunshot wound, had transported himself to a nearby hospital. Officers later located the man at the hospital, where he was receiving treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.

A person of interest has been identified and taken into custody, according to the St. Louis County Police Department Bureau of Crimes Against Persons. The investigation remains active as detectives gather evidence and witness statements.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210. Those wishing to remain anonymous or seeking a potential reward can reach out to CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).

