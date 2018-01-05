WOOD RIVER - A third police chase in three days occurred in the Riverbend last night.

Wood River Deputy Police Chief Dan Bunt said the chase began in Wood River when officers attempted to stop a gold Ford Taurus for speeding. Bunt said the Taurus was the same vehicle involved in a chase earlier this week from Hamel. He said the car was registered to a Wood River female, who was not driving at the time of either pursuit.

No charges have been filed at this time, and Bunt said the identity if the driver is currently under investigation.

Much as the earlier chase, the suspect fled across the Clark Bridge into Missouri and evaded police. The Alton Police Department assisted in the chase from the Berm Highway.

