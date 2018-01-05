WOOD RIVER - A third police chase in three days occurred in the Riverbend last night.

Wood River Deputy Police Chief Dan Bunt said the chase began in Wood River when officers attempted to stop a gold Ford Taurus for speeding. Bunt said the Taurus was the same vehicle involved in a chase earlier this week from Hamel. He said the car was registered to a Wood River female, who was not driving at the time of either pursuit.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

No charges have been filed at this time, and Bunt said the identity if the driver is currently under investigation.

Much as the earlier chase, the suspect fled across the Clark Bridge into Missouri and evaded police. The Alton Police Department assisted in the chase from the Berm Highway.

More like this:

Adyson Bunt Empowers Students at East Alton-Wood River High School
Sep 12, 2025
Wood River Woman Charged After High-Speed Police Chase In Stolen Vehicle
Aug 22, 2025
Madison County Vehicle Offense Cases Include Stolen Motorcycle, High-Speed Police Pursuit
5 days ago
Bicyclist Struck by Vehicle in Front of Wood River Walmart
Aug 26, 2025
Wood River Police Charge 2 With Burglary
Sep 4, 2025

 