EAST ALTON - East Alton Police Chief Scott Golike on Thursday morning explained to the media how the two suspects were apprehended after a shooting at East Alton Ice Arena. Chief Golike was joined by Madison County State’s Attorney Thomas Haine and other law enforcement officers involved.

Haine provided information about the charges and how law enforcement worked together so well to solve this and a related case.

Chief Golike said information was received from multiple 911 calls that at least one woman had been shot by an unknown black male who fled the area on foot Saturday evening in the East Alton Ice Rink parking lot.

East Alton Holds Press Conference Concerning Parking Lot Shooting

“Multiple police agencies responded, and that also included East Alton Fire Department and Alton Memorial Ambulance Service,” he said. “Once on scene, the initial investigation revealed there were actually two female victims, both suffering from lower body gunshot wounds. Both victims were transported to local hospitals. The victim underwent surgery that night and is reported to be recovering well. The younger victim was released from the hospital earlier this week and is recovering at home.”

Golike continued and said the initial investigation revealed that a black male suspect in his late 20s or early 30s, wearing a dark-colored, possibly black “hoody,” had approached several people in the parking lot, including the victims.

“The investigation also showed that the suspect actually approached the victims twice, speaking to them briefly, before walking away and then re-engaging approximately one minute later. As he approached the second time, he produced a handgun and quickly fired one round, striking both victims. The suspect then fled on foot, northeast toward Lewis and Clark Boulevard.”

During the investigation, multiple sources of video surveillance were obtained, capturing the suspect’s movement.

“With further assistance from the Alton Police Department, Wood River Police Department, and Madison County Sheriff’s Office, we were able to link our suspect with a second shooting in the Cottage Hills area that occurred on Sunday, January 23, 2022. This case, a home invasion, was investigated by the Madison County Sheriff’s Office. After coordinating with these agencies, the suspect’s identity was established by late Monday morning, January 24, 2022, as Berton Lamar Newton, 30, of the 2700 block of Oscar in Alton. After the probable cause was developed, local LPR cameras were utilized to focus on the movement of the suspect vehicle. This information led directly to the suspect’s arrest Monday afternoon by a traffic stop on the Berm Highway in Alton."

Haine said Burton faces up to life in prison on his various charges. He was also charged with home invasion, armed robbery, reckless discharge of a firearm, and unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon in the other case. Amber was charged with home invasion, armed robbery, unlawful possession of a weapon in the Cottage Hills case, and obstruction of justice in the other case. Golliday faces up to 45 years in prison."

Haine said these two cases are a true testament to how Madison County law enforcement works to a united whole.

"When East Alton was facing a significant event like this, everyone comes together and it was a united effort between East Alton Police, Wood River Police, Alton Police, and the Madison County Sheriff's Office. No one asks why, but what can we do to help? I think that is a testament to how in-depth this investigation was in these two cases."

The driver of this car, Newton’s girlfriend, Amber Dawn Golliday, 33, was taken into custody during the traffic stop. Golliday had previously been identified as a suspect with Newton in the Madison County case. The Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office formally charged both suspects and they are in custody at the Madison County Jail.”

