EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville Police Chief Jay Keeven provided some reminders and helpful tips to area residents as school begins next week.

"This past week has been busy for many families as they prepare to start another challenging school year," he said. "As children start their school supplies and teachers their lesson plans, the Edwardsville Police Department would like to remind drivers about the importance of traffic safety during the school year. The new school year will bring about more pedestrians, cyclists and, of course, those big yellow buses.

"Drivers are reminded to keep a watchful eye out for school children crossing the roadway and to be mindful of stopped school buses as kids hurry on and off the vehicles. Edwardsville Police officers are committed to traffic safety and will be focusing our efforts in school zones, bus stops and school routes of travel. Along with many local police agencies, Edwardsville Police have joined with the Illinois State Police and will participate in school safety-directed patrols between Aug. 14 and Sept. 1."

Keeven said the Edwardsville Police Department asks parents to take time out this weekend to speak to their children about pedestrian and bicycle safety.

"We would also like to remind motorists to refrain from using mobile devices when driving, slow-down in school zones and be mindful of the fact children, excited about the new school year, may not be paying attention as they cross roadways," he said.

Chief Keeven said, “If we all keep traffic safety in mind, our children can look forward to another exciting year of learning.”

Questions regarding traffic safety may be directed to Lt. Charles Kohlberg at (618) 692-7527 or Chief Keeven at (618) 692-7521.

