Police Chief Pulido Retires At Alton Council Meeting For New Deputy Sheriff Role, Ford New Police Chief, Franke Is Deputy Chief
November 10, 2022 10:09 AM November 10, 2022 11:20 AM
ALTON - The Alton City Council accepted Police Chief Marcos Pulido's retirement at the Wednesday night meeting and also approved the appointments of Jarrett Ford as Police Chief and John Franke as Deputy Chief of Police.
Shown above are:
- Newly appointed Deputy Chief John Franke
- Soon-to-be-retired Police Chief Marcos Pulido
- Newly appointed Police Chief Jarrett Ford
Former Chief Pulido said it has been "an absolute honor to be the Alton Police Chief."
An interview today with Chief Pulido and new Chief Ford to come.
