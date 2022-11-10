Get The Latest News!

ALTON - The Alton City Council accepted Police Chief Marcos Pulido's retirement at the Wednesday night meeting and also approved the appointments of Jarrett Ford as Police Chief and John Franke as Deputy Chief of Police.

Shown above are:

  1. Newly appointed Deputy Chief John Franke
  2. Soon-to-be-retired Police Chief Marcos Pulido
  3. Newly appointed Police Chief Jarrett Ford

Former Chief Pulido said it has been "an absolute honor to be the Alton Police Chief."

An interview today with Chief Pulido and new Chief Ford to come.

