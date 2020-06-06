EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville Police Chief Jay Keeven issued a statement on the well-attended protest at the steps of the Madison County Courthouse in Edwardsville on Saturday morning.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

"This was a peaceful event, which allowed the voices of those crying out against police use of excessive force and social injustice to be heard loud and clear," Chief Keeven said. "Members of the Edwardsville Police Department support the rights of peaceful protestors and we support the call to end excessive force and social injustice.

"Neither racial prejudice nor biased policing is welcome in our community and certainly not tolerated within our police department. We strive to hire individuals who will perform their duties in a fair and impartial manner, without bias. Our officers are well trained in proper use of force, appropriate restraint tactics, and de-escalation techniques.

"As noted after the protest on Sunday, May 31, 2020, the men and women of our police department will continue to provide respectful, compassionate and professional service to the citizens and visitors of Edwardsville. We will always be there when our community needs us. We love the City of Edwardsville, as we know you do. Our police officers and civilian personnel are proud to be public servants in this community."Chris Rhodes also contributed to this story.

More like this:

St. Elmo Man Sentenced To 32 Years’ Imprisonment After He Shot Rifle At Federal Agents
Yesterday
SIUE Hockey’s Teddy Bear Toss Game and Silent Jersey Auction Boost Alton Police's K-9 Resources
Today
Eight Are Facing Federal Meth Charges After Two-Week Drug Arrest and Search Operation
Jul 7, 2025
SIUE Police Department Wins Lexipol’s Gold Award for Fifth Year in a Row
Jul 6, 2025
Cross-River Crime Task Force Unit Executes Another Successful Deployment
Jun 16, 2025

 