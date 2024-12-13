WOOD RIVER - Three have been apprehended from an incident that started at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2024, in Wood River.

Wood River Police Chief Brad Wells said Tyler Cunningham and Brooke Wiegand allegedly texted a person who live inside a home in the 100 block of Main in Wood River.

One of those charged allegedly texted a person who lived in the home on Main Street in Wood River and asked him to come outside. When the man came outside, Cunningham allegedly pulled a gun on him and attempted to take property away, Chief Wells said.

After the incident, the pair fled the scene in a vehicle and the vehicle was spotted in the 100 block of Bonds in East Alton, where they were eventually taken into custody.

Because of the displayed weapon, the Illinois Law Enforcement System (ILEAS) Tactical Response team was called to assist Wood River and East Alton Police.

Cunningham, 22, has been charged with Attempted Armed Robbery and Unlawful Possession of Weapons by a Felon. Wiegand, 20, is charged with Attempted Armed Robbery. Another man, 28-year-old Brett Allen, is charged with Unlawful Possession of Weapons By A Felon in the case when ILEAS became involved with individuals at the East Alton house.

Wells said he is a big supporter of ILEAS and one of his officers is a member of that group. He also thanked the East Alton Police and his own officers for their work in the case.

