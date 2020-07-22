WOOD RIVER - A man in a red Corvette crashed the vehicle into a yard at 9th and Penning in Wood River after a chase that started with East Alton Police. The person was quickly captured.

Wood River Police Department assisted East Alton and the Alton Police Canine Unit also came to the scene to locate the suspect. The person in the Corvette fled the scene was apprehended about seven houses away and is now in police custody.

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

