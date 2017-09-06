GRAFTON - The Missouri Highway Patrol is continuing the search Wednesday for a man who may have drowned Monday evening, Missouri Highway Patrol Trooper Dallas Thompson said.

On Tuesday, Thompson said the Missouri Highway Patrol brought divers to the Mississippi River near where the man reportedly went under water. Wednesday morning, Thompson said the Missouri Highway Patrol would continue searching the river with its marine units as well as a fixed-wing aircraft. He said the agency's helicopter was not made available for the search.

The name of the possible drowning victim has yet to be released, but Thompson said the man was seen attempting to free his boat from a sandbar by pushing it near the Missouri side of the river across from Grafton. While pushing it, Thompson said the man went under the water. A name for this person has not been released at this time.

As of now, there are no other updates from the Missouri Highway Patrol, which has taken the lead on the search. Thompson said marine units and the fixed wing will search the river from the point the man went under the water downstream, following the current.

"We will have marine operations guys on the river, and we're bringing in an aircraft this morning," Thompson said Wednesday morning. "We're going to fly over the river area, and hopefully we find something."

